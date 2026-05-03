/Salman Khan house firing case: Bodyguard says it was 'an attempt to kill' the actor

There has been a major update in the firing incident outside Salman Khan's house. The actor's personal bodyguard has reportedly testified before a special court in Mumbai and has claimed that it was "an attempt to kill him."

The firing took place in April 2024, and the case began trial proceedings last month. It opened with the bodyguard's statement, who is also the complainant.

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What was the incident?

The incident dates back to April 14, 2024, when gunshots were reported outside the actor’s Bandra residence in the early hours. As per reports, two men on a motorcycle arrived at the spot and fired multiple rounds before escaping.



According to the Indian Express, the Bodyguard told the court, "Since last eight years I am serving as a personal bodyguard of cine actor Salman Khan. There is one more guard engaged with me. I am from a private agency. A police guard is also provided for the security since last five to six years, since when the actor had received threat calls from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. There are three other security guards for day time. We relived each other. We used to be always with the actor. When the actor is at the home, we stay there."

He reportedly further stated that the actor was inside the residence on the night of April 13, when the security team was stationed at the ground-floor cabin.

"At around 4 am, we heard sounds like firecrackers. I checked the CCTV and saw two persons on a bike, wearing helmets, firing towards the building," the witness said, as per PTI. "I looked at the CCTV screen. I saw that there were two persons on a bike, wearing helmets, firing towards the building. They fired four to five times. Therefore we - myself and other guards, and other present there, immediately went outside from the main gate. At that time both the motorcyclist fled away."

More about the investigation

The prosecution presented CCTV footage in court showing a motorcycle halting near the gate before the shots were fired. The witness confirmed the details, and the bodyguard also clarified that the actor was inside his bedroom at the time of the incident, and added, "the firing was an attempt to kill the actor."

According to the officials, the shooting was allegedly carried out by Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, and the attack was linked to the gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.