/'You will definitely get a lot of work': Salman Khan supports Rajpal Yadav after loan case mocked at awards event

Actor Salman Khan has penned a note in support of actor Rajpal Yadav, who has been in the headlines over a viral video from the Screen Awards, during which his financial condition was mocked.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor has been garnering headlines over the past few months due to his Rs 5 crore cheque bounce case. In connection with this case, the actor surrendered at Tihar Jail and spent around 10–11 days in custody.

What Salman Khan said about Rajpal Yadav

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The comment made by one of the anchors at the award event has been widely slammed for being insensitive and for making fun of the actor as they only talked about his financial distress.

Taking a dig at Yadav’s remarks about the dollar rate, the anchor said that regardless of the price of the dollar, he would have to return all the money he had borrowed.

As the video of Yadav from the event went viral, superstar Khan came out in support of Rajpal, praising his

performance and the value he brings to projects.

Writing in Hindi, Khan wrote on X, ''Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho , kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega . Hakikat yeh hai (Rajpal bhai, you have been working for 30 years, and all of us have repeatedly sought your help because you know your work well and bring value. You will definitely get a lot of work, and at the same dollar rate, and it will keep coming. This is the reality.)''

Adding further, he wrote,''Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow mai kuch nikal aata hai ,dena hi hai toh dimag mai rakho dil se kaam karo , dollar upar ho ya neeche kya farak padta hai dena toh India mai hi hai (And remember this - sometimes, in the flow of work, something extra comes up. If you want to give it, keep it in mind and work with your heart. Whether the dollar goes up or down doesn’t matter; in the end, you only have to give in India only.''

Khan shared the post along with a picture of Yadav from the event.

Soon after the actor shared his reaction, netizens started hailing the Kick actor for speaking out in support of Yadav.

On user wrote,''Time and again, Salman proves he’s got a big heart-standing strong with Rajpal.''

Reacting to Khan's comment, Yadav wrote,''Bhai, mere 30 saal ke safar ko sarahne ke liye bahut-bahut shukriya. Aap hamesha ek bade bhai ki tarah raasta dikhate aaye hain. Love you, Bhai, Naman!''

Rajpal Yadav breaks the silence on the controversy

After Salman’s post, Yadav shared a clarification video regarding the controversy, as netizens continued to slam the anchor.



In the video, the actor said that the intended message of the skit, during which his cheque-bouncing case was mentioned, was not conveyed properly. He added that both anchors are like his younger brothers and have always shown him respect.

The actor also urged netizens not to criticise the anchors.

During one of the skits, Rajpal was seen talking about global issues and the rising dollar rate. However, during the interaction, one of the anchors remarked: “Rajpal bhai, dollar-rupya kitna bhi upar neeche ho, aapko utne hi paise lautane padenge jitne udhaar hain. (Rajpal bhai, not matter how much up and down dollar and rupees goes, but you have to return all the money that you have taken as a loan”