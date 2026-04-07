/Chand Mera Dil teaser: Lakshya, Ananya Panday channel Kabir Singh-like intense romance

Lakshya and Ananya Panday are coming together for a new love story, Chand Mera Dil. After the release of the posters, the makers have dropped the teaser featuring the young stars as lovers who share a thrilling and passionate love story, only to face a tragic turn midway. What happens in the end will be revealed when the movie releases.

From the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and 2 States, the film is directed by Vivek Soni, who has also contributed to the writing and screenplay alongside Tushar Paranjape.

Chand Mera Dil teaser

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''You have to be crazy when you are in love,'' says Lakshya’s character Aarav as the teaser begins. What follows is a heartwarming and passionate journey between the lead pair, hinting at a love story that goes from legendary to tragic. The teaser captures several moments that show the couple deeply smitten with each other.

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Without giving away too many spoilers, the teaser focuses on Lakshya and Ananya’s character Chandni, whose chemistry seemingly begins in college, and soon they become everything in each other’s lives. What happens next that turns everything around remains a mystery.

“Not every first love gets a second chance,” reads the line in the teaser, hinting at a potential sad ending. With a teaser revolving around love, obsession, and heartbreak, Chand Mera Dil teaser echoes Kabir Singh in several parts.



Sharing the teaser, Ananya wrote,''Not every first love gets a second chance.Come witness Aarav & Chandni’s road to love!❤️Chand Mera Dil - TEASER OUT NOW!.''

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This marks the first time Lakshya and Ananya are working together on a film, and their chemistry looks impressive. The soundtrack in the teaser is intense and is largely set to the title track Chand Mera Dil, composed by Sachin-Jigar.



Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke DeSouza.

Lakshya and Ananya's work front

Chand Mera Dil marks Lakshya’s return to theatres after his 2023 action film Kill. He was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which was released on Netflix.

