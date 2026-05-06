/Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor to reunite for Raj &DK’s superhero film?

If multiple reports are to be believed, then Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor might reunite for an upcoming superhero film with director duo Raj and DK. Reports state that Kareena is currently in advanced discussions with the filmmaker duo to take on the film’s lead role opposite Salman. The actor reportedly got in touch with her directed which helped accelerate the talks.

A report in Variety India states that Kareena has not officially signed the film yet, but is keen on doing the project.

Earlier, there were reports that Samantha Ruth Prabhu was being considered to star opposite Salman.

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Produced by Atul Agnihotri and Mythri Movie Makers, the yet-to-be-titled project will see Salman in a new avatar as an ageing superhero. When unexpected circumstances drag him back into action, he is drawn into a larger battle. This would be the first time that Salman would collaborate with Raj and DK who are known for hit web series like The Family Man, Citadel: Honey Bunny and Farzi.

If Kareena comes on board, it would be her fifth film with Salman Khan. The duo have previously worked together in movies Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kyon Ki…, Main Aur Mrs Khanna and Bodyguard.

Salman is currently shooting for Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming film, tentatively titled SVC63, along with Nayanthara. He is also gearing up for the release of Maatrubhumi (previously titled Battle of Galwan), which is scheduled to hit theatres on August 15.