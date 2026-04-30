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'Justice and truth will prevail..'Kareena Kapoor reacts after court relief for Karisma’s children over Sunjay Kapur’s assets

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Apr 30, 2026, 18:13 IST | Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 18:13 IST
'Justice and truth will prevail..'Kareena Kapoor reacts after court relief for Karisma’s children over Sunjay Kapur’s assets

Kareena Kapoor reacts to Delhi High Court order Photograph: (X)

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Karisma Kapoor's two children, Samaira and Kiaan, are involved in a legal dispute with step mother Priya Kapur over the will of their late father and industrialist Sunjay Kapur. 


After the Delhi High Court granted interim relief to Karisma Kapoor’s two children, Samaira and Kiaan, in their legal dispute over their father Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore inheritance with their stepmother Priya Kapur, Karisma’s sister, actress Kareena Kapoor, has responded by celebrating what she called a small win.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court allowed an interim injunction plea filed by Karisma Kapoor’s children and froze Sunjay Kapur’s assets, restraining Priya Kapur from accessing or dealing with them.

Kareena Kapoor shares truth prevails after Delhi Court Orders

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An hour after the court’s decision, Kareena Kapoor shared a message on her Instagram Stories, indirectly referring to the ruling. Without mentioning the case directly, she wrote: “And there is light. Justice and truth will always prevail... Chardikala.”

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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