/'Justice and truth will prevail..'Kareena Kapoor reacts after court relief for Karisma’s children over Sunjay Kapur’s assets



After the Delhi High Court granted interim relief to Karisma Kapoor’s two children, Samaira and Kiaan, in their legal dispute over their father Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore inheritance with their stepmother Priya Kapur, Karisma’s sister, actress Kareena Kapoor, has responded by celebrating what she called a small win.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court allowed an interim injunction plea filed by Karisma Kapoor’s children and froze Sunjay Kapur’s assets, restraining Priya Kapur from accessing or dealing with them.

Kareena Kapoor shares truth prevails after Delhi Court Orders

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