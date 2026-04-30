/'Typically wealthy celeb response': Emily Blunt slammed for her 'money is not key to happiness' advice

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release is just a day away, and it is already garnering attention for other reasons. After facing backlash for Asian stereotyping, now one of the cast from the film, Emily Blunt is under fire for her advice that money is not the key to finding happiness.

Emily Blunt sparks backlash over her career advice

Emily Blunt, who had played an overworked assistant to a fashion magazine's editor-in-chief, was asked about advice for those who are hating their jobs in an interaction with Betches. She replied, "Quit...no. Just find something that you deeply want to do. Even if you're earning no money, as long as you love it, you'll be happy."

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However, netizens have a difference of opinion and slammed her statement on social media platforms. One X user wrote, "Typical wealthy celeb response. I love Emily Blunt, but what world is she living in? Even if you are earning no money, you will be happy." – I doubt that. Cost of living is constantly on the rise, and normal folk suffer – tone-deaf comments from celebs like this are ridiculous."

Another user wrote, "Sounds like Emily doesn't understand what it's like to struggle financially."

"Spoken like a true out-of-touch millionaire. Tell Emily Blunt to eat s***", wrote the third user.

Another X user wrote, "No, you won't be happy when you can't make food for your kids or make them a sandwich for school, no matter what work you do and how much you love it. Maslow's pyramid of needs is what you should be looking at, not listening to out-of-touch celebrities who think that a $4000 purse is cheap and tacky."

Emily Blunt's connection with renowned figures in her life

Born in London, Emily Blunt is not new to the celebrity world. She is the second of four children and is daughter to renowned actress Joanna Mackie and barrister Oliver Blunt KC. She is married to actor/director John Krasinski, and her uncle is Crispin Blunt, a British Conservative Member of Parliament.

The Hollywood actress is connected to several renowned figures through both blood and marriage. Her sister, literary agent Felicity Blunt, is married to actor Stanley Tucci, making him her brother-in-law.

While Emily Blunt's uncle is Crispin Blunt. Crispin Jeremy Rupert Blunt (born 15 July 1960) is a British politician who served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Reigate from 1997 to 2024.

Emily Blunt's rise to global stardom

Emily Blunt made her acting debut in 2001 with The Royal Family, followed by a feature film debut with My Summer of Love in 2004. Blunt's breakthrough came in 2006 with her starring roles in the television film Gideon's Daughter and the comedy film The Devil Wears Prada.