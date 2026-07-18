/'Works in Gaza': Who is Sonam Wangchuk's Danish funder that also operates in Palestine and other global conflict zones

When the Indian government cancelled SECMOL's FCRA licence in September 2025, most coverage focused on the man at the centre, Sonam Wangchuk, the activist-engineer whose hunger strikes and climate marches had made him a media fixture. Fewer reports examined the organisations in his funding network. One of them is headquartered in Copenhagen.

What Is DanChurchAid

DanChurchAid is a Danish humanitarian organisation founded in 1922 as the relief arm of the Church of Denmark. It is not a small NGO. With annual operations exceeding $146 million, it is one of the largest humanitarian organisations in Scandinavia, operating across more than 20 countries in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe.

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Its funding comes primarily from the Danish government through Danida, Denmark's foreign aid agency, along with the European Union, the United Nations, Norwegian Church Aid, the Lutheran World Federation, and the Church of Sweden. DanChurchAid also counts the Open Society Foundations, George Soros's global philanthropy network, among its funding partners, alongside its primary institutional donors.



It is, in every measurable sense, an arm of Danish and European institutional foreign policy translated into on-the-ground humanitarian work.

Where DanChurchAid Operates

DanChurchAid's geographic footprint maps almost precisely onto the world's active conflict zones and contested governance spaces.

In Palestine, DanChurchAid runs one of its largest programs, a humanitarian response network operating through 17 local partner organisations with a budget of approximately DKK 35.2 million. Its work covers food assistance, water access, and civilian protection in Gaza and the West Bank. It has been operational in Palestinian territories for decades and significantly expanded its presence after October 2023.

In Ukraine, DanChurchAid has been one of the major Scandinavian humanitarian responders since the February 2022 invasion, providing emergency relief, shelter, and displacement support across conflict-affected regions.

In Myanmar, South Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia, and Niger, DanChurchAid operates through local civil society partners, the standard model for large Scandinavian humanitarian NGOs, where the international organisation provides funding and coordination while local groups execute on the ground.

The Ladakh Connection

DanChurchAid's presence in India is less widely known than its Middle East or Africa operations. But it has been documented in connection with Operation New Hope, an initiative in Ladakh linked to the broader educational and civil society network that includes Sonam Wangchuk's organisations.

Operation New Hope was a program aimed at educational reform in Ladakh, working with local schools and communities. DanChurchAid was among the external organisations that provided support to this initiative. Wangchuk's SECMOL was a central node in the educational network that Operation New Hope engaged with.

This is not a covert relationship. DanChurchAid publishes its partnerships and funding flows. But it is a direct line, confirmed in the public record, between a $146 million Danish government-funded humanitarian organisation and the ecosystem around Wangchuk's institutions in a Union Territory that borders both China and Pakistan.

Why The Geography Matters

Ladakh is not an ordinary Indian territory. It shares the Line of Actual Control with China, the site of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. It borders Pakistan-administered Kashmir to the west. It is home to critical water resources, high-altitude military infrastructure, and a strategically vital road and rail corridor.

It is precisely the kind of territory where foreign-funded civil society activity attracts heightened government scrutiny, not because humanitarian work is inherently suspicious, but because the overlap between humanitarian networks and geopolitical interests is a documented phenomenon in conflict-adjacent regions globally.

Wangchuk's signature political demand, the Sixth Schedule, would give tribal councils in Ladakh legislative control over land, resources, and governance in this border zone. It is a demand with significant implications for how the Indian state can operate in one of its most sensitive strategic corridors.

The Question India's Government Has Asked

The cancellation of SECMOL's FCRA licence in September 2025 cited specific violations: undeclared bank accounts, a fund transfer from Sweden flagged as against national interest, mixing of domestic and foreign funds, and failure to properly account for foreign contributions. Investigators separately flagged that Rs 6.5 crore moved from HIAL, Wangchuk's other institution, into his private firm, Sheshyon Innovation.

SECMOL and Wangchuk's camp characterised the violations as accounting errors. India's courts will determine the facts.

But the broader question the FCRA action implicitly raises is not about accounting alone. It is about the pattern: a $146 million Danish organisation with programs in Palestine, Ukraine, and two dozen conflict zones maintained a funding relationship with an institution in a sensitive Indian border territory, and that relationship was not adequately disclosed under Indian law.

What DanChurchAid Is, And What It Is Not

DanChurchAid is not a covert intelligence operation. It is a transparent, faith-based humanitarian organisation that publishes its accounts, lists its donors, and operates within the frameworks of Danish and international law. Its work in Palestine, Ukraine, and elsewhere is genuine humanitarian work, funded by democratic governments and international institutions.

It is also not politically neutral. No large humanitarian organisation operating in conflict zones is. DanChurchAid's funding priorities — set in Copenhagen and Brussels, reflect Danish and European foreign policy interests, even when those interests are framed as neutral humanitarian principles. Where it chooses to operate, which local partners it funds, and which political frameworks it works within are all choices that carry geopolitical weight.

When a $146 million organisation that funds Palestinian civil society, supports Ukrainian displacement response, and operates in conflict zones across three continents maintains an undisclosed funding relationship with institutions in a sensitive Indian border territory, that is, at minimum, a question worth asking.