/The Devil Wears Prada 2 first reactions: Fun, fierce, and fabulous, say critics

The Devil Wears Prada day is almost here, and ahead of the big release, the first reactions to the sequel are out. Before the film’s worldwide theatrical release on May 1, the first reactions to the movie, which marks the return of iconic characters played by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, are in, and they’re set to take audiences back into the world of Runway.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: The first reviews are in!

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been trending across social media thanks to the makers’ extensive press events and promotions worldwide. While full reviews are under embargo until April 29, critics who have watched the film have already shared their impressions of the sequel.

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The movie marks Streep’s return to her Oscar-nominated role as Runway editor Miranda Priestly, along with Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, among others. David Frankel, who directed the original film, returns to helm the sequel, with screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna back on board.

The Devil Wears Prada first reactions

Variety‘s senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay called the sequel, ''phenomenal.''

Hailing the movie, Jazz wrote on X,“the perfect sequel that exceeded all expectations. Aline Brosh McKenna’s script is sharp and witty. We’ll be quoting this for years to come. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are still great. Stunning costumes, and that soundtrack slaps hard.”

Alex Werpin of THR, called the sequel a “biting media parody wrapped up in high fashion.”

Werpin added, “Every journalist who sees it will cringe from recognition.”

Christopher Gallardo writes, “THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 is SHARP and DOWNRIGHT CHIQUE. Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and the returning cast seamlessly slip back into their roles without missing a beat. Its commentary on journalism is HILARIOUS and, perhaps, VERY relevant to today's culture.”

Matt Neglia of Next Best Picture writes, "Hard to imagine anyone who’s a fan of the first film being disappointed with THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2. It’s funny, charming, and filled with genuinely heartwarming payoffs. Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci slip back into their roles as if no time has passed, while finding new shades in their characters that thread the fine line between nostalgia and the present day.''

Devil Wears Prada 2: How the story has evolved?

With the same devilishness and innocence, The Devil Wears Prada 2 picks up 20 years after the first film. It sees Miranda heading toward retirement, yet she still has a strong hold on the fashion world. This time, however, her image and the magazine are at stake, thanks to the digital storm. To save everything, he reunites with her former assistant, Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), and together they will have a face-off against her former assistant, Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), who now has her own luxury brand.