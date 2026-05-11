/Man charged in Trump assassination attempt case pleads not guilty in court

A California man accused of attempting to assassinate US President Donald Trump during a White House press gala last month pleaded not guilty before a federal court in Washington on Monday (May 11).

Cole Allen, 31, entered the plea during a hearing before Judge Trevor McFadden. Allen appeared in court wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and handcuffs. The court scheduled the next status hearing in the case for June 29.

Federal prosecutors have filed four charges against Allen in connection with the April 25 shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner held at a hotel in downtown Washington. He faces charges including attempting to assassinate the president, transporting firearms across state lines to commit a felony, using a firearm during a violent crime and assaulting a federal officer. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment.

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Suspect allegedly carried multiple weapons

According to investigators, Allen travelled from California to Washington by train carrying several weapons, including a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives. Prosecutors described him as a highly educated teacher and engineer.

Authorities said Allen never got close to Trump or other guests attending the event. After gunshots were heard, security personnel quickly evacuated Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other officials from the venue.

Investigators said Allen was arrested moments after he allegedly crossed a security checkpoint and fired a shot that struck a Secret Service agent in the chest. The officer suffered only minor injuries because he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Third alleged attempt against Trump in two years

The incident is being described as the third alleged assassination attempt against Trump in less than two years.

In 2024, Trump survived a shooting during a campaign rally in Butler, where a gunman killed one audience member and injured Trump in the ear. Months later, another armed suspect was arrested at a golf course in West Palm Beach, where Trump was playing golf.