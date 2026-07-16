/Argentina leave it late to beat England and qualify for World Cup final

Two assists from Lionel Messi inspired Argentina's stunning comeback to beat England 2-1 in the second semifinal in Atlanta. Argentina qualify for their second successive World Cup final, facing Spain on July 19 in New Jersey for the summit clash. Late goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez in the space of seven minutes broke a million English hearts, as the defending champions remarkably made it to the finals. Anthony Gordon opened the scoring for the Three Lions in the second half, but that wasn't enough to keep them afloat in the race for their first World Cup final in 60 years.