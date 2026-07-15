/FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway's Erling Haaland returns home with a raccoon

Norway’s dream run at the FIFA World Cup 2026 came to an end in the quarter-finals, but striker Erling Haaland grabbed attention after returning home with an unusual souvenir from the United States. When Norway’s team landed at Oslo’s Gardermoen Airport on Monday, fans were surprised to see Haaland carrying a stuffed raccoon worth USD 750. The taxidermied animal was holding a whisky bottle, making it one of the most eye-catching arrivals at the airport.

The Manchester City forward later posted photos of himself with the raccoon on social media, jokingly writing, “It followed me home.”

How Haaland got the raccoon

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The unusual purchase happened earlier this month while Norway were based in Texas during the World Cup. During some free time, Haaland visited Wild Bill’s Western Store in Dallas, where he embraced the American Southern culture by buying a black cowboy hat, leather boots and a T-shirt.

While looking around the shop, he also spotted the quirky taxidermy display and decided to buy the stuffed raccoon, known as the “Whisky Raccoon,” which is mounted holding a liquor bottle.

The store celebrated Haaland’s visit by sharing his photo on its website. Soon after, the USD 750 raccoon sold out online, with the shop receiving a surge in orders from around the world and expanding its international shipping options.

Norway’s memorable World Cup campaign

Haaland had plenty of reasons to celebrate after helping Norway enjoy their best-ever FIFA World Cup campaign, as the team reached the quarter-finals for the first time in its history, including a famous Round of 16 win over Brazil.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Norway’s journey ended with a controversial 2-1 defeat to England in the last eight, but Haaland finished as the country’s top scorer with seven goals.