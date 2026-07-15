/FIFA 2026 | Argentina's maiden world cup win in 1978 has a Pakistan connection

Argentina, as defending champions of FIFA World Cup, are just one win away from stepping into the second consecutive final. The Lionel Messi-starred side takes on England in the FIFA 2026 semi-final on Wednesday (Jul 15) in Atlanta to keep their bid of fourth title alive. Before winning it in 2022, Argentina had also won FIFA World Cup in 1986 but their first title came at home in 1978. Their maiden title win, however, had a Pakistan connection who had won the Hockey World Cup in the same year, also in Argentina.

How Pakistan helped Argentina win FIFA World Cup 1978?

The Hockey World Cup was played in March 1978 in Argentina while the football World Cup was held in June. Pakistan were the favorites to win the hockey trophy and so they did by relenting attack and steel proof defence, something which caught the eye of the then Argentina manager Cesar Luis Menotti.

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Speaking to UAE-based Khaleej Times, Pakistan's winning captain of 1978 Islahuddin Siddiqui talked about his team's victory and how it inspired Argentina to win first title at home.

"The entire country was preparing for the football World Cup, and their coach — César Luis Menotti — was intrigued by our tactics," he said as Pakistan scored 33 goals in the tournament.

"We were told that Menotti wanted to meet us and understand how we managed to maintain balance despite playing such an attacking brand of hockey."

After one of the group stage matches, Menotti, who was trying to find ways to beat football heavyweights like Netherlands, Italy, Germany, and Brazil, met with Pakistan players and coaching staff.

"We had a long conversation. I explained that we played with a 5-3-2-1 structure — five forwards, three half-backs, two full-backs and a goalkeeper. The system allowed us to attack without losing our defensive shape. It helped us exploit space, and opponents often struggled to cope with its flexibility,” Siddiqui recalled.

"Menotti listened very carefully, although at the time we had no idea whether he intended to apply any of those ideas to his football team."

Argentina adapted well and scored 15 goals in the tournament, beating Netherlands in the final, just like Pakistan had, to lift their maiden FIFA World Cup trophy.

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