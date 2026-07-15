/FIFA 2026 | Argentina vs England: What happened last time two sides met in World Cup knockout match

Argentina and England are set to face off each other in FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final on Wednesday (Jul 14) at Atlanta Stadium for a place in the title match against Spain, who beat France to advance. This is the first time England and Argentina is being played at a FIFA World Cup since 2002 and first time in the knockout stage since 1998. England had lost the last time when the two sides had met, on penalties, in the knockout stage and would be itching to take revenge of that loss in their biggest match since 1966 title-winning campaign.

What happened last time Argentina and England played in FIFA World Cup knockout match?

The match will always be remembered for David Beckham being given a red card but a lot happened beofre that. England were down to 10-man after only six minutes into the game with David Seaman getting a red card. Argentina took advantage of the situation as Gabriel Batistuta scored on a penalty in the 7th minute.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

The Three Lions bounced back immediately with Alan Shearer convernting a penalty of his own in 11th minute. Michael Owen then gave England a lead with a goal of his own in 17th minute. Argentina fought hard and Javier Zanetti scored a goal in the injury time of first half to ensure his team goes into the half-time without any deficit.

In the second half, Beckham was given a red card in the 48th minute of the game, leaving England with just nine-man to defend the 2-2 scoreline. The Three Lions did well to defend the goalpost as the game first went to the extra time and then to penalties.

Argentina, however, came out triumphant in the penalties with 4-3 scoreline after six shots each with Paul Ince, David Betty, and David Seaman missing their shots.

Where to watch and live stream England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final?