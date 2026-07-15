/FIFA WC 2026, Argentina vs England SF: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Argentina and England will face each other in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Atlanta, adding another chapter to one of football’s biggest rivalries. Their history includes the 1966 World Cup, the 1982 Falklands War, Diego Maradona’s famous “Hand of God” goal in 1986 and memorable meetings in 1998 and 2002. The winner will take on Spain in the final later this week.

Despite the rivalry, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has played down the significance of the history between the two teams.

Lionel Messi, who is set to play against England for the first time in his career, said the focus is on the match itself.

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“We have to experience it for what it is: a World Cup semi-final against a powerhouse, a great team, and try to arrive in the best possible condition to compete again," Messi said.

The defending champions reached the semi-finals after extra-time wins over Cape Verde and Switzerland, followed by a comeback victory over Egypt.

The 39-year-old Messi has scored eight goals in the tournament, matching Kylian Mbappe, whose World Cup campaign ended after France lost 2-0 to Spain.

England also had a tough route to the last four, winning two knockout matches in extra time. They beat Mexico despite being reduced to 10 men and then overcame Norway.

Jude Bellingham scored two goals in each of those matches, while Harry Kane continues to lead the side as captain.

Now, as the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Argentina and England approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

Argentina vs England, FIFA 2026: Key details

Date and kick-off time: Thursday (Jul 16), 12:30 AM (IST)

Thursday (Jul 16), 12:30 AM (IST) Venue: Atlanta Stadium

Atlanta Stadium Referee: TBC

Which TV channel will broadcast Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 match live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 SF match between Argentina and England will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

How to watch Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?