Iran has congratulated Spain on reaching the FIFA World Cup 2026 final after the Euro 2024 winners beat France 2-0 in the first semi-final on Tuesday (Jul 14). Spain, who had won the World Cup in 2010 - their only FIFA title till date - will now face winner of England vs Argentina in the final on July 19. The Middle Eastern country, who has been in engaged in a conflict with the FIFA 2026 co-hosts USA, had existed the World Cup after group stage after playing three draws in three games - against New Zealand (202), Belgium (0-0), and Egypt (1-1).

Iran congratulates Spain on semi-final win

Cheering on Spain's win, X account of Iran Embassy in Kenya posted: "Congratulations to Spain on reaching the #warcup 2026 final! You will never be forgotten for standing on the right side of history."

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The post also hinted Spanish Prime Minister pedro Sanchez's stance on US-Israel's war against Iran. Sanchez had condemned the war despite being a NATO member. Spain had denied the US access to jointly operated Rota naval base and Moron air base for operations against Iran during, something which Iran appreciated very much.

How did Spain beat France?

France, two-time consecutive finalists (2018 and 2022), were not able to score a single goal against Spain who have been clinical in the tournament ever since drawing their opening fixture against debutant Cape Verde. For Spain, Mikel Oyarzabal scored on a penalty un 22nd minute while Pedro Porro doubled the lead in 58th minute.

Revealing the reason behind Spain's success, Iranian Embassy's post also wrote: "Of course, the secret to your great performance today is clear. They took the team for lunch with an Iranian chef and served them kubideh kebab! And Iranian cuisine." The account also posted a video of Spanish team enjoying the Iranian food during a day out.

Spain now await their opponent in the final which will be decided between England vs Argentina when the two sides take on each other on Wednesday (Jul 15) in second semi-final in Atlanta.

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