/How does a B-2 bomber crew survive dropping a nuclear bomb? The escape manoeuvre that gives them 90 sec to live

Every nuclear gravity bomb creates the same fundamental problem for the aircraft that delivers it: the weapon has to detonate, and the aircraft has to be far enough away when it does. The blast wave from even a relatively small nuclear weapon can destroy aircraft at ranges measured in miles. The thermal pulse — the flash of heat energy — can damage airframes and blind pilots at even greater distances. The aircraft cannot simply drop the weapon and fly level. It has to be moving away from the detonation point as fast as possible in the time between release and detonation.