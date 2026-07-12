/'I requested...': Trump taken to Walter Reed hospital amid Iran strikes? What we know

US President Donald Trump said Saturday (July 11) said that he was taken to the Walter Reed Hospital in in Bethesda, Maryland, northwest of Washington, DC and had “just finished” a “perfect” physical examination. Taking to Truth Social, Trump slammed New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman after she questioned his physical and cognitive fitness. Trump said that he takes a physical test every six months and also claimed that he is the first President of United States to undergo cognitive test thrice. He also claimed that he answered every question right.

“I just finished a perfect physical at Walter Reed, I do it every six months, and I requested another Cognitive Test, the only President to do so, three times, and I aced them all — Got every question right,” Trump, 80, wrote on his Truth Social platform. Trump did not specify when ​the exam was done. Haberman had questioned Trump about his mental clarity following a series of recent gaffe during the NATO summit in Turkey, including him calling Iran the “Islamic State of Japan" and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “Vladimir Putin.”

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The test also coincided with US launching attacks on Iran with some tweets on X claiming that Trump was taken to hospital after the attack. While Trump's Truth Social post proves that these tweets are fake and he was taken to hopsital for the test ahead of the strikes, Trump did not specify the time of his visit.

What we know about Trump's heath?

In late May, the White House released a physician's memorandum claiming Trump is in “excellent health” following his May 26 annual physical at Walter Reed.