US President Donald Trump, who will turn 80 in a matter of days, recently had his third in-person medical checkup in 13 months. The second-term president, whose frequent snoozing at public events and bruised hands slathered in makeup have constantly been making headlines, is in "excellent health", claims the White House physician in a memo released on Friday. However, notably, breaking long-running precedent, the White House is yet to release the results of the 79-year-old Republican leader's most recent physical. Why is the White House taking a break from its own past practice? Is the Trump administration hiding something? All we know.

When will the White House release Trump's latest medical report?

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Following an hour-long medical checkup at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on May 26, 2026, Trump declared on social media that he was in perfect health.

The White House, meanwhile, promised to provide a summary of the checkup "in the next day or so" but has yet to offer a full public report. Amid criticism, the White House has only released a memo from Dr Sean Barbabella, the president’s physician, that said that "He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief."

According to the memo, Trump took a series of exams, testing cardiac function, eye health and pulmonary function, among other areas. While the memo did not disclose the test results, it stated that they were largely normal. It once again credited Trump's noticeably bruised hands to "minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking in the setting of aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention".

Oldest US president

Trump, who will turn 80 in June, is the oldest person to assume the presidency. Last year, he took two medical exams, one in April and another in October. He also had two dental appointments in Florida this year: one in January and one in May.