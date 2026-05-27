Dan Greaney, the 'prophet' who predicted Donald Trump's presidential ambitions and his White House win well in advance of the businessman announcing them, has a new political prediction. This one involves his own political ambitions. Greaney, the Simpsons writer, as reported by the New York Post, has launched his official presidential bid for 2028.

A progressive Republican

The Emmy-winning writer for the longest-running American animated TV series, describes himself as an "occasional Republican voter" and said that he would be running as a "progressive Republican in the tradition of Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt".

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According to a press release, he has framed his candidacy as an "attempt to bridge entrenched divisions and to speak to a broader sense of shared national purpose".

Trump a coward?

In a series of videos, Greaney, dressed in a long blue toga and sporting an enormous, wild beard, the Emmy-winning writer announced his campaign. He also called out "Trump, Vance, the billionaires, careerists, and cowards in both parties."

"In America, the government is supposed to work for everyone. Democracy for all, accountability for all, prosperity for all. We must restore this," he said, adding, "I’d love to help, but I’m not a lawyer".

"I’m just a self-proclaimed prophet who went to law school, graduated, passed the bar. Wait, I am a lawyer. Screw it. I can be a politician," he said, before announcing his 2028 plans: "I’m running for president...My platform: America for all. Let’s do this."

Greaney's campaign plans

As of now, it remains unclear if Greaney is serious about running for president or if it was just a skit. However, according to the Daily Beast, his company, Dan Greaney USA, filed an official principal campaign committee statement with the Federal Election Commission last month.

Greaney’s campaign platform, as outlined on his website, backs universal healthcare, a Green New Deal, and increasing the number of Supreme Court justices from nine to 13. The Republican candidate is also calling for “accountability for Trump administration lawlessness.”