/‘Snake oil salesman removing snakes’: RFK Jr shares video grabbing live snakes with bare hands, sparks backlash

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr is going viral on social media for picking up a pair of writhing, presumably mating snakes with his bare hands. Sharing a video, RFK Jr said that he was helping his colleague, Dr Mehmet Oz, in Florida, remove the reptiles from his beach house. The video has triggered a mix of amusement, disbelief and concern from people online.

"Why"

The clip, posted by Kennedy himself on social media Tuesday, shows him approaching two black racer snakes slithering across a patio before crouching down and grabbing them by hand, all while barefoot and smiling for the camera. "Cheryl cheerleads the removal of a pair of Black Racers from Dr Oz’s patio," Kennedy wrote in the caption, referring to his wife, actress Cheryl Hines. In the background, a visibly nervous woman can be heard repeatedly saying, "Bobby, please," while another voice asks, "Why?"

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At one point, the snakes appear to bite Kennedy as he lifts them toward the camera, though he continues grinning throughout the encounter. The video triggered a mixed reaction from netizens. “A snake oil salesman removing snakes. Oh, the irony,” said one, while another shared the tale of Hermes' caduceus and said, "He's recreating mythology ya'll relax". Watch the video here:

"Resist the urge to pick it up"

The reptiles involved appear to be black racers, a non-venomous snake species common in Florida. According to the US National Park Service, black racers are generally harmless to humans if left undisturbed. However, the viral moment is a quick reminder to people not to imitate the stunt.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently warned residents that snakes become more active during spring and should be observed from a safe distance. "Resist the urge to pick it up — even our nonvenomous snakes can give a solid bite," the agency said in a recent advisory.

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RFK Jr's troubled history with animals

The video is only the latest addition to Kennedy’s long history of unusual animal-related stories that have repeatedly generated headlines.