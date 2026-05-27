/‘Hollow rhetoric’: India tears into Islamabad at UN, categorically rejects China-Pakistan Kashmir joint statement

India on Tuesday (May 26) delivered a sharp rebuttal against Pakistan and China's joint statement that contained references to Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at the UN Security Council, India's Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, accused Islamabad of continuing to sponsor cross-border terrorism and religious extremism while hiding behind "hollow rhetoric" about peace and the UN Charter. He further noted that Pakistan will have to face consequences for its sponsorship of terrorism.

India rejects China, Pakistan's joint statement

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The remarks came amid fresh diplomatic tensions after Pakistan and China issued a joint statement that included references to Jammu and Kashmir, triggering a strong reaction from New Delhi. India’s Ministry of External Affairs rejected the remarks outright, reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "were, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India."

Responding to the China-Pakistan statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said no other country had the "locus standi" to comment on the issue. "India categorically rejects unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement between China and Pakistan. India's position is consistent and well known to the concerned parties. The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same," he said.

India also once again objected to projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). "We resolutely oppose and reject any moves by other countries to reinforce or legitimise Pakistan's illegal and forcible occupation of these territories, impinging on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Jaiswal said.

Pakistan will have to face consequences

Speaking during the UNSC Open Debate on "Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter," India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, said Pakistan must understand that there would be consequences for backing terrorism against India.

In one of India’s sharpest attacks at the UN in recent months, the envoy accused Pakistan of continuously promoting terrorism, violent radicalism and anti-India rhetoric since its creation. "Pakistan's harnessing of the malevolent forces of terrorism, religious extremism, violent radicalism, and anti-India rhetoric has continued unabated since its creation," he said.