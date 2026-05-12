Pakistan allowed Iranian military aircraft to park on its airfields in the weeks after the US-Iran ceasefire was announced, potentially shielding them from American strikes, even as Islamabad was publicly positioning itself as a neutral mediator between Washington and Tehran, according to US officials who spoke to CBS News on condition of anonymity.

Which aircraft did Iran 'hide' in Pakistan?

According to the report, among the aircraft sent to Pakistan Air Force Base Nur Khan, a strategically important installation outside Rawalpindi, was an Iranian Air Force RC-130, a reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering variant of the C-130 transport aircraft. Iran reportedly also moved civilian aircraft to Afghanistan, though it remains unclear whether military planes were among those flights.

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Pakistan rejects allegations

A senior Pakistani official rejected the claims, telling CBS News that Nur Khan is "right in the heart of the city" and that a large fleet of parked aircraft "can't be hidden from public view."

Afghanistan also had an Iranian aircraft belonging to Mahan Air in its hangar. However, Taliban's chief spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, denied that any Iranian planes were in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, an Afghan civil aviation officer said that a Mahan Air civilian aircraft that had landed in Kabul before the war was later moved to Herat Airport near the Iranian border. However, he said that it was not for concealment but for protection after Pakistan began airstrikes on Kabul during separate tensions with the Taliban government over the TTP militant group.

Pakistan's mediator role in question

Islamabad has positioned itself to Washington as a stabilising intermediary and a mediator in the US-Israel-Iran war. However, at the same time, it was trying not to alienate Tehran or Beijing, Iran's most powerful international backer and the source of roughly 80 per cent of Pakistan's major arms imports between 2020 and 2024, according to SIPRI data. China has publicly praised Pakistan's facilitation of indirect communications between the two sides, adding another layer of complexity to Islamabad's balancing act.

