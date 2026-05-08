/'Why speak in English?': Pakistan's bizarre meltdown over India's Operation Sindoor press conference goes VIRAL | WATCH

As India on Thursday (May 7) held a press conference marking the valour of Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor last year, Pakistan held a similar media briefing. The media event focused on Islamabad, insisting that India's response to one of the deadliest civilian attacks in the Kashmir Valley in recent memory, the heinous Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen, was unprovoked. However, one moment of Pakistan's presser held by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, alongside senior officials from the Navy and Air Force, has left the internet in splits: Pakistani senior officials pouting over India's use of English in the Op Sindoor anniversary press conference.

'Why are they speaking English?'

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Pakistan's Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry had a peculiar problem with India's remarks during the Operation Sindoor anniversary press conference: "Why are they speaking English?" he questioned, before speculating, "Is it because you want to tell the world what happened?".

A video of the ISPR chief's bizarre meltdown is going viral on social media, with netizens mocking the Pakistani general.

Poking fun at the peculiar remark, netizens commented, "This might be the most brain-rotted, clown-shoe take I’ve heard in years."

"Someone tell him Hindi is neither the only nor the official language of India. We’re a multilingual country with diverse cultures and languages. English is widely used because it connects both non-Hindi states and the world. India doesn’t impose one language or one culture on everyone," noted another. Notably, India boasts the second-largest English-speaking population globally, with approximately 125–135 million speakers, trailing only the United States.

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Pakistan claims Operation Sindoor was "unprovoked"

Speaking at what Pakistan called the Marka-i-Haq, or Battle of Truth briefing, the Pakistani generals also falsely claimed that India's anti-terror Operation Sindoor was "unprovoked," and repeated claims that Pak military downed many Indian jets. The assertion has been repeatedly refuted by India, and Islamabad is yet to offer any solid proof to back the claims.