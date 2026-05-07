/'Not just a slogan': Former DGMO Lt Gen Ghai hails Operation Sindoor as a victory for India's Atmanirbhar push

Former Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai on Thursday (May 7) noted that India's Operation Sindoor was a "defining moment" and a potential turning point in India's strategic posture. Speaking at a press conference in Jaipur on the operation's first anniversary, Lt Gen Ghai said that Operation Sindoor served as the practical demonstration of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat defence manufacturing push.

Atmanirbhar Bharat

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Operation Sindoor, Ghai said, served as a practical demonstration of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat defence manufacturing push. He said a significant percentage of the weapon systems deployed, including the BrahMos missile, the Akash air defence system, advanced surveillance platforms and electronic warfare suites, were developed and produced domestically. "Operation Sindoor proved that Atmanirbhar is not just a slogan, it is indeed a force multiplier," he said, noting that over 65 per cent of India's defence equipment is now manufactured domestically.

The former DGMO noted that “the Operation also showcased indigenous capability. A significant percentage of the weapon systems, munitions, rockets and missiles, sensors and electronic warfare suits that were employed were developed and produced in India.”

“The BrahMos, Akash, advanced surveillance and targeting systems along with homegrown ammunition and spares, all played a decisive role,” he said, adding that the "indigenous equipment meant not only self-reliance but the flexibility to tailor these to our operational requirements, sustain and maintain supply chains and to respond with speed and confidence..."

What is Operation Sindoor?