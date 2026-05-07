/Not the first time? Chandranath Rath is not the only Suvendu Adhikari aide to die under mysterious circumstances | All details here

BJP West Bengal leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant, Chandranath Rath, was shot and killed on Wednesday (May 6) in what an eyewitness described as a professional, pre-planned hit, as post-poll violence in the state claimed another life.As key details of the shooting that shocked West Bengal and India continue to emerge, a look at history shows that this was not the first time an aide of Suvendu Adhikari died under mysterious, suspicious circumstances. Back in 2013, Pradip Jha, a PA of Adhikari, was found dead, with his body lying on Strand Road in Kolkata. The two deaths share some uncanny similarities and an apparent link to Suvendu Adhikari. Is Rath's death a result of the ongoing post-poll clashes between the BJP and the TMC, or is someone targeting Adhikari's trusted people? Here's all you need to know.

History repeats itself? What happened to Suvendu Adhikari's PA, Pradip Jha

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On August 3, 2013, Pradip Jha, a former personal assistant and political secretary to then-Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Suvendu Adhikari, was found dead in a mysterious incident on Strand Road in Kolkata.

The 42-year-old was a resident of Barasat and had served as a PA/political secretary to TMC parliamentarians, including Suvendu Adhikari. He was found unconscious on the road, and surprisingly, pavement dwellers could not confirm when or how he arrived there.

Police did not find any immediate injury marks on his body during the initial investigation, and an autopsy suggested he may have choked after consuming a large amount of alcohol. However, his family and political associates immediately disputed this, alleging he was murdered. Subsequently, an investigation was launched in 2013, but reports suggest that no definitive updates were ever made public regarding the culprits or final findings.

Another person close to Suvendu Adhikari was also killed mysteriously

In 2018, Subhabrata Chakraborty, a State Armed Police personnel who had been part of Suvendu Adhikari’s security detail for over seven years, was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head inside a police barrack in Kanthi, Purba Medinipur, located opposite Adhikari's residence. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.