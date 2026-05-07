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  • /Not the first time? Chandranath Rath is not the only Suvendu Adhikari aide to die under mysterious circumstances | All details here

Not the first time? Chandranath Rath is not the only Suvendu Adhikari aide to die under mysterious circumstances | All details here

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: May 07, 2026, 13:19 IST | Updated: May 07, 2026, 13:19 IST
Not the first time? Chandranath Rath is not the only Suvendu Adhikari aide to die under mysterious circumstances | All details here

A view of the damaged vehicle belonging to Chandranath Routh, Personal Assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari after he was reportedly shot dead at Madhyamgram, in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday (May 6) Photograph: (Combination created using images from ANI)

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Suvendu Adhikari’s inner circle has now seen multiple mysterious deaths over more than a decade, from Pradip Jha in 2013 to security aide Subhabrata Chakraborty in 2018, and now Chandranath Rath in 2026. Coincidence, political violence, or a deeper pattern? Scroll down.

BJP West Bengal leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant, Chandranath Rath, was shot and killed on Wednesday (May 6) in what an eyewitness described as a professional, pre-planned hit, as post-poll violence in the state claimed another life.As key details of the shooting that shocked West Bengal and India continue to emerge, a look at history shows that this was not the first time an aide of Suvendu Adhikari died under mysterious, suspicious circumstances. Back in 2013, Pradip Jha, a PA of Adhikari, was found dead, with his body lying on Strand Road in Kolkata. The two deaths share some uncanny similarities and an apparent link to Suvendu Adhikari. Is Rath's death a result of the ongoing post-poll clashes between the BJP and the TMC, or is someone targeting Adhikari's trusted people? Here's all you need to know.

Also read | Who was Chandranath Rath? Suvendu Adhikari's PA killed in brazen WB shooting

History repeats itself? What happened to Suvendu Adhikari's PA, Pradip Jha

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On August 3, 2013, Pradip Jha, a former personal assistant and political secretary to then-Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Suvendu Adhikari, was found dead in a mysterious incident on Strand Road in Kolkata.

The 42-year-old was a resident of Barasat and had served as a PA/political secretary to TMC parliamentarians, including Suvendu Adhikari. He was found unconscious on the road, and surprisingly, pavement dwellers could not confirm when or how he arrived there.

Police did not find any immediate injury marks on his body during the initial investigation, and an autopsy suggested he may have choked after consuming a large amount of alcohol. However, his family and political associates immediately disputed this, alleging he was murdered. Subsequently, an investigation was launched in 2013, but reports suggest that no definitive updates were ever made public regarding the culprits or final findings.

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Also read | Suvendu Adhikari PA's killing 'pre-planned'? Eyewitness reveals shocking details of shooting in West Bengal's Madhyamgram

Another person close to Suvendu Adhikari was also killed mysteriously

In 2018, Subhabrata Chakraborty, a State Armed Police personnel who had been part of Suvendu Adhikari’s security detail for over seven years, was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head inside a police barrack in Kanthi, Purba Medinipur, located opposite Adhikari's residence. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Chakraborty's death was initially ruled a suicide, but the case was reopened in 2021 after Adhikari defected from TMC to the BJP.

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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