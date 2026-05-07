/Suvendu Adhikari PA's killing 'pre-planned'? Eyewitness reveals shocking details of shooting in West Bengal's Madhyamgram

BJP West Bengal leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant was shot and killed in what an eyewitness described as a professional, pre-planned hit, as post-poll violence in the state claimed another life.

The victim, identified as Chandra, was travelling by car near Madhyamgram when a bike-borne assailant pulled alongside the vehicle and opened fire at point-blank range, revealed an eyewitness. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The car's driver was also shot in the attack.

A 'pre-planned' execution?

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An eyewitness to the killing described the sequence of events to ANI. "Just as Chandra's car crossed mine, it suddenly stopped midway, and a bike-borne person came and started shooting on the left side of the car. The person seemed to be an expert and fled immediately. It appeared to be pre-planned. The shots were fired at point-blank range. I heard the sound of two rounds." The incident occurred between 10:30 PM and 11 PM, approximately 200 to 300 metres from the hospital.

Adhikari also called it "a cold-blooded and pre-planned murder" and urged party workers to maintain peace, assuring that those responsible would be brought to justice.

Mamata Banerjee's TMC behind the killing, alleges BJP leader

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul alleged a clear political motive behind the attack, linking it to Trinamool Congress's anger over electoral results, including Mamata Banerjee's reported defeat in Bhabanipur. "This is perhaps a consequence of Mamata Banerjee's defeat in Bhabanipur," she said, adding that CCTV footage from the area was being examined. She described Chandra as a trusted figure within the party structure. "He oversaw operations at the Leader of the Opposition's office, was like a brother to our MLAs, and handled several responsibilities."

Paul also questioned why someone with no direct political role had been targeted. "Why was a man who had absolutely no connection with the BJP murdered? There is massive outrage among the public," she said, adding that a party booth worker had also been attacked with a knife and hospitalised around the same time.

Trinamool Congress condemned the killing and called for a CBI investigation into the incident. The party has not commented on the allegations of political motivation.

Post-poll violence grips West Bengal