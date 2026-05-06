/Post-poll violence grips West Bengal: Miscreants open fire on police as TMC-BJP clashes claim four lives

West Bengal descended into widespread post-election violence on Wednesday (May 6), with at least five personnel injured as miscreants fired gunshots at police and central forces during patrols in Bamangheri. This comes as at least four people were killed, and dozens were injured, with party offices ransacked across multiple districts as rival Trinamool Congress and BJP cadres clashed in the aftermath of the assembly poll results.

Five police personnel injured

In one of the most alarming incidents, miscreants opened fire on a police team accompanied by central forces during a patrol in the Bamangheri area of the Sarberia-Agarhati Gram Panchayat, under the jurisdiction of Nazat Police Station. The Officer-in-Charge of the station, a police constable from Rajbari Outpost and a female officer all sustained gunshot wounds. Two Central Armed Police Forces jawans were also shot.

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All five were taken to Minakha Rural Hospital before being transferred to hospitals in Kolkata. A bag filled with bombs was recovered from the scene.

A resident described hiding under her bed with her family as a group of boys ran through her yard. She said police broke down the door of her house and detained her family overnight. "They arrested five members of our tribal community and four Muslims," she said, adding that she initially mistook the gunshots for a slamming door.

The shooting incident comes as the Election Commission of India issued directives to the West Bengal Chief Secretary, DGP and CAPFs demanding "zero tolerance" toward post-poll violence.

Four killed in post-poll violence

In Kolkata, two deaths were reported within 24 hours. In Beleghata, Trinamool poll agent Biswajit Pattanaik, 45, was found bleeding at his doorstep after stepping out following a phone call. His family alleges he was dragged out and beaten.

Hours later in New Town, BJP worker Madhu Mondal, 46, died after a clash with Trinamool Congress supporters over control of a party office. Police said he was pushed and kicked, following which he collapsed and was declared dead at the hospital. His home was subsequently vandalised.

Violence spread rapidly across the city. Party offices were attacked from Behala to Kalighat and Shyampukur. In Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's own Bhowanipur constituency, a councillor's office was broken into and set ablaze. TMC offices across several wards were seized or defaced, with BJP flags hoisted in their place. Clashes also erupted at the University of Calcutta in College Street, where posters were torn, and student activists were assaulted.

Beyond Kolkata, the violence extended across the state. In Udaynarayanpur, BJP activist Jadav Bar, 45, was allegedly lynched. Police arrested four suspects and are investigating both personal and political motives. In Nanoor, TMC worker Abir Sheikh, 45, was hacked to death, with his family blaming BJP cadres, a charge the party denied. Fresh clashes were also reported in Jalpaiguri.