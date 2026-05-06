/Jalandhar blast: Khalistan Liberation Army claims responsibility; threatens to 'shed so much blood that everything will look red'

Khalistan Liberation Army (KLA), a Khalistan-linked organisation, has claimed responsibility for the Jalandhar blast. In a social media post, the KLA has pushed a poster claiming responsibility for one of the twin attacks in India's Punjab. The poster surfaced online shortly after the blasts, and as the North Indian state was placed under heightened security alert after two explosions near sensitive military-linked locations in Jalandhar and Amritsar.

Khalistan-linked poster claims responsibility

As investigations intensify in the twin blasts in Jalandhar and Amritsar, a poster allegedly linked to the Khalistan Liberation Army began circulating online. The poster, dated May 5, 2026, claimed responsibility for an attack near the BSF headquarters in Jalandhar and threatened further retaliation. The chilling poster claims that the Jalandhar blast was carried out under "Operation Nawa Savair" as retaliation for the death of 19-year-old Ranjit Singh, who was killed in a controversial police encounter in Gurdaspur, Punjab, on February 25, 2026. Singh was accused of killing two police officers near the Pakistan border, but his family has demanded an independent investigation.

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"Martyr Ranjit Singh's blood will be avenged with the blood of your near and dear ones," reads the poster, adding, "We will shed so much blood that everything will look red."

While no casualties have been reported in Jalandhar, the poster claims that two BSF soldiers were killed and three others were injured in the blast. It also carried inflammatory messaging, threats against senior BSF officials, including DIG Sandeep Goyal.

Officials have not yet verified the authenticity of the poster. It was shared on Instagram by an account which has earlier posted a series of inflammatory videos supporting Khalistan ideologies.

Explosion near BSF headquarters in Jalandhar

The first incident took place around 8:15 pm near BSF Chowk in Jalandhar, close to the Punjab Frontier headquarters of the Border Security Force. According to eyewitnesses, a scooter parked in the crowded area suddenly erupted into flames after a loud blast-like sound. CCTV footage from the scene reportedly shows people running moments after the fire broke out.

Police identified the scooter owner as 22-year-old Gurpreet Singh, a delivery worker who frequently visits the area. Family members said he had parked the vehicle and was returning to it when it unexpectedly caught fire.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said officials were still verifying the exact nature of the incident.

"Prima facie, the facts are that a scooter parked here caught fire. We are still verifying the situation on the ground," she said, adding that the possibility of an explosion had not been ruled out.

Bomb disposal squads, forensic experts and sniffer dog teams were deployed immediately.

Second blast near Army camp in Amritsar

Roughly two hours later, around 10pm, another explosion was reported near an Army camp in Khasa, Amritsar.

Residents claimed the sound was heard from over a kilometre away, with some saying the impact shook nearby structures. The area was quickly sealed off as security personnel launched combing operations.