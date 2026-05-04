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Kerala Election Results 2026: Full List of constituency-wise winners; Congress led UDF crosses halfway mark with 82 leads as per EC trends

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: May 04, 2026, 11:04 IST | Updated: May 04, 2026, 11:04 IST
Kerala Election Results 2026: Full List of constituency-wise winners; Congress led UDF crosses halfway mark with 82 leads as per EC trends

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shows the ink-marked finger after casting a vote at a polling station during the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 in Thiruvananthapuram (Apr 9) Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Kerala is rapidly turning into Congress-UDF’s biggest prize of Assembly Elections 2026, with the alliance crossing the majority mark and opening a commanding lead. What began as an early edge is now looking increasingly like a decisive anti-incumbency wave against the ruling LDF. Scroll down.

Kerala's verdict is beginning to look far clearer now, and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is no longer just ahead; it has crossed the halfway mark and is moving into decisive territory. According to the latest Election Commission trends, the UDF has surged past the majority line with leads in 82 seats, putting it in a commanding position in the 140-member Assembly. At the centre of that surge is the Indian National Congress, which is now leading in 55 seats, emerging as the single biggest force in the state so far. Its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League, has added another 20 leads, further strengthening the front’s advantage.

Also read | BIG WINNERS Kerala, Assam, W Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry: Who won, who lost

LDF trailing as anti-incumbency bites

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The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is currently trailing with 51 leads. CPI(M) itself is ahead in 30 seats, while the Communist Party of India is leading in 11.

Congress leaders are already framing the trends as a rejection of the incumbent government. State Congress chief Sunny Joseph pointed to
"anti-people policies," while party leaders have openly suggested anti-incumbency has played a decisive role.

Congress leader MP Jebi, talking to ANI, noted that the alliance has crossed 89 seats as per early trends. "Just 11 seats to 100." She noted that the trends were "beyond what the exit polls had projected."

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"People of Kerala have gifted a decisive victory to Congress-led UDF. It is a moment of excitement, exuberance, and pride. We are thankful and grateful to the people of Kerala. This is also a reflection of how the CPI(M)-led LDF was a miserable failure and the anti-incumbency factor played very well..."

Key battlegrounds now matter more than ever

With the UDF wave building, high-profile seats like Nemom, Thrissur, Puthuppally, Palakkad, Vattiyoorkavu and Dharmadom are likely to become defining political markers, not just constituency contests.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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