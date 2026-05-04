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BIG WINNERS Assembly Elections 2026: Who won, who lost in Kerala, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: May 04, 2026, 10:00 IST | Updated: May 04, 2026, 10:19 IST
BIG WINNERS Assembly Elections 2026: Who won, who lost in Kerala, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Voters raise slogans as they protest against the TMC candidate Jahangir Khan during the re-polling day for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 Photograph: (ANI)

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Who are the big winners and losers so far in Kerala, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry? Early Assembly Elections 2026 trends are beginning to reveal the biggest leads, surprise performers, and major setbacks across India’s top political battlegrounds. Scroll down.

Counting is still in its early stages, but the first big picture is beginning to take shape across five major battlegrounds of the Assembly Elections 2026. For now, Kerala and Assam are producing the clearest leads. Who are the big winners in Kerala, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry?

Kerala early trends: Congress-UDF leading

In Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has opened with a noticeable edge, with the early trends looking increasingly favourable for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

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As of 9:45 am, the Indian National Congress is leading in 52 seats. Its key ally, the Indian Union Muslim League, is ahead in 16 seats.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is currently leading in 28 seats, while the Communist Party of India holds 9.

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Assam Early Trends: BJP races ahead as NDA opens commanding lead

Assam’s early counting trends are pointing in one clear direction so far, the BJP-led alliance has come out of the gate strong and is significantly ahead of the opposition in the opening rounds.

According to the latest figures from 53 of 126 seats where trends are currently available, the Bharatiya Janata Party alone is leading in 32 constituencies, giving it a dominant position in the early contest.

And it is not just the BJP. Its allies are adding to that momentum. The Bodoland People’s Front is ahead in 5 seats, while the Asom Gana Parishad has leads in 3. Assam Jatiya Parishad is also showing presence with 3 leads.

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West Bengal Early Trends: BJP storms ahead in opening rounds, TMC off to sluggish start

West Bengal’s first clear counting picture is in, and the early numbers are striking. In the initial 24 constituencies where trends are currently available, the Bharatiya Janata Party has surged ahead with leads in 18 seats. The ruling All India Trinamool Congress, whose Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is fighting for a fourth straight term, is ahead in 14 (as of 9:45 am).

The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) is also showing presence with 2 leads.

Tamil Nadu Early Trends: AIADMK leads, but Vijay’s TVK turns election into three-way shocker

Tamil Nadu’s early counting rounds are throwing up one of the day’s biggest surprises.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has taken the initial lead with 32 seats, putting it ahead in the opening phase. But the real headline is not just AIADMK’s performance, it is actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is currently leading in 28 constituencies, placing it just behind AIADMK and dramatically reshaping what many expected to be a more conventional DMK vs AIADMK battle.

Puducherry: AINRC opens with a clear lead

In Puducherry, the early battle is tilting decisively toward the All India N.R. Congress. AINRC is currently leading in 7 seats out of 14 trends available, giving it a noticeable early advantage in the Union Territory.

The Congress is trailing with 2 leads, while AIADMK and DMK have opened with 1 each. Independents and smaller players are also showing relevance, with 3 seats in the “Others” column.

For now, these are opening rounds, not final verdicts.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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