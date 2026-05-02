/Bargi Dam cruise boat tragedy: Heartbreaking photo of mother and son clinging to each other fake? Jabalpur collector says...

In the emotional aftermath of the cruise boat accident at Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, one photograph in particular spread like fire across social media. The heartbreaking image showed a mother clutching her child tightly in a final, desperate attempt to protect him. However, the image that purportedly captured what may be the most moving last moments of the tragedy's victims may be fake.

A lie to play with people's sympathy?

Nine people died in the tragic Jabalpur cruise boat tragedy. As news of the boat sinking spread, a picture appeared across WhatsApp groups, Facebook posts and X timelines, often accompanied by claims that a mother and her four-year-old son died while clinging to each other. For many, the image became an instant symbol of the disaster's human cost. But officials now say that story is false.

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The Jabalpur District Administration in a post on X has publicly rejected the viral claim, stating that the image has no connection to the Bargi Dam accident. In an official statement, authorities said the photograph is either AI-generated or taken from an entirely unrelated source.

"This photograph is either AI-generated or originates from a different source. It bears no relation whatsoever to the Bargi cruise accident," the administration said through the official social media handle of the Jabalpur Collector.

The clarification came as rescue and recovery operations continue at the dam, where multiple deaths have already been confirmed, and several people remain missing.

9 people killed; 28 rescued - What happened?

On Thursday (Apr 30), a tourist boat cruise carrying around 40 passengers capsized in the Bargi Dam reservoir. The incident occurred around 6:15 PM (local time) near Khamaria Island (Tapu), a popular tourist spot within the reservoir built on the Narmada River. According to reports, sudden adverse weather conditions, characterised by high-velocity winds and heavy rain, made the water dangerously choppy. The cruise boat reportedly lost balance against the surging waves before overturning and gradually sinking.

Families of the victims have meanwhile alleged that negligence could have led to the disaster. "They were saying that people were advising against going further. They still took the cruise forward, and it got stuck in the storm there. And it was quite an old cruise. That's why all these incidents happened. I would call it negligence, and in terms of security too, because life jackets were not given to them on time," said Gladvin, whose sister, mother, and 4-year-old nephew remain missing after the tragedy.