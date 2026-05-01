/Fact Check: India's LPG, ATF prices hiked? All we know

Reports suggest that the prices of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders in India have been sharply hiked by INR 993, bringing the cost to ₹3,071.50. The price of Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) is also rumoured to have been increased. But how true are the reports? All you need to know

LPG prices hiked?

According to an India Today report citing anonymous sources, commercial cylinders in India will now cost a whopping Rs 3,071.50, a whopping hike of ₹993. However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders, as per the report, remain unchanged. This hike, if confirmed, would mirror a similar hike last month, when state-owned oil companies increased the cost of both 19-kg commercial cylinders and 5-kg mini cylinders.

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Notably, the Government of India and LPG providers are yet to notify any price change in the cost of LPG cylinders, commercial or otherwise.

What about ATF? Have ATF prices been hiked

Typically, ATF prices are revised at the beginning of every month based on input costs. Amid rumours of a price hike, news agency PTI reported that there is no change in the ATF price for domestic airlines. According to the report, ATF prices remain unchanged on Friday (May 1). Indian Oil, in a statement, said that state-owned oil companies decided to absorb the rise in global fuel prices to protect both consumers and airlines.

IOC also noted that there was no rate revision in key fuels affecting the general public.

Central excise duty on petrol, diesel revised