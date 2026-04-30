/USS Gerald R. Ford to leave Mideast; Why is US Navy’s most advanced carrier abandoning Iran blockade and coming home? | In Pics

Typically ships are deployed at sea for six or seven months to keep up their maintenance schedule. However, the USS Gerald R Ford has already been deployed for over 10 months.

At a congressional hearing on Wednesday, lawmakers pressed Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on whether keeping the Ford at sea so long was worth the cost to the ship and crew. They noted that the USS Gerald Ford's extended absence from scheduled maintenance will also affect the readiness of other warships, since the yards that service them have limited capacity.

"I worry about the USS Ford," said Rep. Gil Cisneros. "What trade-offs are we making?" Hegseth acknowledged that a "tough decision-making process" had led to the extension, adding that the call was made "in consultation with the Navy".