/Jabalpur cruise boat tragedy: Mother, son’s bodies found clinging to each other as death toll rises to 9

The tragic boat accident in the Narmada River, near Madhya Pradesh’s Bargi Dam, claimed the lives of a mother and her four-year-old son after the vessel overturned and sank in the river’s turbulent waters. Rescuers discovered their bodies the following morning, with rescuers finding the mother clutching her child tightly in a final, desperate attempt to protect him. The death toll in the incident has risen to nine as several remain missing.

The mother and son were part of a family of four tourists from Delhi. The father and daughter managed to escape the disaster.

A man, who was also on the boat, recalled the terrifying events as the weather worsened suddenly. He told NDTV that his wife, mother-in-law, and grandson “disappeared from sight in the blink of an eye” as the storm started raging on. “The boat was becoming unbalanced and, in no time, started filling up with water,” he said.

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“No one could understand what was happening. There was screaming… the boat was sinking and people were crying for help,” he said. “I was also drowning. It seemed I was going to die.”

Another man, Syed Riyaz Hussain, told the outlet, a “miracle happened”.

“As I was underwater and fighting to survive, I was stuck in a spot where only my head was above water. I was able to breathe, but I was trapped for nearly two hours. I could see bodies floating past me. Fortunately, rescue teams spotted me, and I was saved,” he said. His family also remains missing.

Authorities have rescued 24 people as of Friday morning, according to news agency IANS. Out of those rescued, 17 have been hospitalised, while nine others, including five children, remain missing.

Authorities have saved 24 people as of Friday morning, news agency IANS said. Of those rescued, 17 have been hospitalised, and nine others, including five children, are still missing.