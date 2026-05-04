In India's Bihar, a section of the Vikramshila bridge, one of the state's most critical river crossings connecting Bhagalpur to Navgachia, collapsed into the Ganges early on Monday (May 4), prompting authorities to seal the bridge from both ends and divert traffic as engineers and senior officials rushed to the site. The incident occurred around 12:35 AM Monday near Pillar 133, when a slab of the Vikramshila Setu broke off entirely and began sinking into the river below.

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District Magistrate Naval Kishore Chowdhury, as quoted by ABP, confirmed that at 12:35 am, a slab of the Vikramshila Setu started sinking. Local officers acted quickly to evacuate people from the affected stretch. Within 15 minutes of evacuation, the slab fell into the Ganges, he said, adding that no vehicles were on that slab. The swift response prevented what could have been a far more serious disaster.

The bridge, which stretches approximately 4.5 kilometres across the Ganges connecting Bhagalpur to Navgachia, was built in 2001 by the UP Bridge Corporation. It serves as the only direct link between Bihar's Bhagalpur district and the Seemanchal region and North Bengal, making it one of the most heavily used crossings in the area.

Traffic diverted

With the bridge sealed on both sides, traffic has been diverted to alternative routes. Authorities said travellers heading to Bhagalpur can use the Munger crossing in the interim. Executive Engineer Saket Kumar Roshan confirmed that repair work would be undertaken, but noted that the government will have to release funds for the work. Teams of engineers and officials arrived at the site overnight to assess the damage and determine next steps.

Collapsing Bihar infrastructure under scrutiny

The collapse has reignited concerns about Bihar's bridge infrastructure, which have been mounting for several years. The Aguwani-Sultanganj Ganga Bridge, which has been under construction at a cost of approximately Rs 1,710 crore, has seen multiple partial collapses during the construction phase itself: sections fell in April 2022, June 2023 and August 2024 in three consecutive years.