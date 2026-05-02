/From 'India's Titanic' to Jabalpur's Bargi dam: A dark timeline of country's deadliest boat tragedies | In Pics

From Jabalpur cruise disaster to SS Ramdas, often called “India’s Titanic,” some of the country’s deadliest boat tragedies share chilling patterns. As fresh grief grips India, these past disasters offer haunting reminders. Scroll down.
India on Thursday (Apr 30) was left shaken by the tragic capsizing of a tourist boat carrying at least 40 people. Among the victims were a mother and her young 4-year-old child, whose bodies were found clinging to each other. A picture of a mother-son duo spread like fire across social media. The heartbreaking image showed a mother clutching her child tightly in a final, desperate attempt to protect him. While the Jabalpur Collectors' office has now confirmed that the picture is, in fact, fake and AI-generated, the boat accident has brought back memories of maritime tragedies, including India's Titanic. Let's revisit India's worst boat accidents/tragedies and what caused them.
On July 17, 1947, just weeks before India's independence, the SS Ramdas left Mumbai's Ferry Wharf for Rewas in Maharashtra, carrying over 700 people. Just 30 minutes into the journey, as the ship sailed across the Arabian Sea, just ten miles from Colaba (South Mumbai) Point, she was caught in violent storms and high seas. A massive wave hit SS Ramdas's starboard side, causing panic among the passengers who rushed to the port side, causing it to capsize.
The tragedy was made worse by the fact that authorities didn't even know the ship had sunk for 7 hours, until a few exhausted survivors swam all the way to Sassoon Docks to report it. 724 of the people on board were killed in what came to be known as India's Titanic tragedy.
On April 30, 2012, a ferry carrying around 300 passengers on the Brahmaputra in Assam was caught in a Nor'wester, the violent local thunderstorm known as Kalbaishakhi, that produced what meteorologists call a microburst: a concentrated column of sinking air with enough force to destroy a vessel in seconds.
Witnesses said the boat, already old and severely overloaded, split in two under the pressure. The disaster drew attention to the chronic safety failures in northeastern India's river transport network and prompted the government to prioritise modernisation of the Inland Waterways Authority of India to improve monitoring across the region.
On May 7, 2023, a tourist boat capsized in the Poorapuzha River at Thooval Theeram in Tanur, Malappuram district of Kerala, resulting in the deaths of 22 people, including women and children.
The vessel, named Atlantic, was a fishing boat that had been illegally converted into a double-decker tourist craft. It was licensed to carry 22 passengers, but it was reportedly carrying nearly double that.
The Kerala High Court, taking suo motu action, described the tragedy as a "murder" caused by a "deadly cocktail of callousness and greed." The boat's owner was arrested and charged under Section 302 IPC.
On December 18, 2024, an Indian Naval craft undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with the Neel Kamal, a ferry carrying passengers to the Elephanta Caves. 15 people died in the boat collision. The death toll was made worse by the fact that the ferry was carrying 110 passengers against a legal limit of 90.
Following the tragic collision, Maharashtra's Maritime Board enforced a mandatory life jacket rule, stipulating that no ferry may leave the dock until every passenger is wearing one.
In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on April 30, 2026, a tourist cruise carrying around 40 passengers overturned in the Bargi Dam reservoir. The incident occurred around 6:15 PM (local time) near Khamaria Island (Tapu), a popular tourist spot within the reservoir built on the Narmada River.
According to reports, sudden adverse weather conditions, characterised by high-velocity winds and heavy rain, made the water dangerously choppy. The cruise boat reportedly lost balance against the surging waves before overturning and gradually sinking. Reports also indicate that life jackets were only distributed after the vessel began to sink.