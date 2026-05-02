/From 'India's Titanic' to Jabalpur's Bargi dam: A dark timeline of country's deadliest boat tragedies | In Pics

On July 17, 1947, just weeks before India's independence, the SS Ramdas left Mumbai's Ferry Wharf for Rewas in Maharashtra, carrying over 700 people. Just 30 minutes into the journey, as the ship sailed across the Arabian Sea, just ten miles from Colaba (South Mumbai) Point, she was caught in violent storms and high seas. A massive wave hit SS Ramdas's starboard side, causing panic among the passengers who rushed to the port side, causing it to capsize.

The tragedy was made worse by the fact that authorities didn't even know the ship had sunk for 7 hours, until a few exhausted survivors swam all the way to Sassoon Docks to report it. 724 of the people on board were killed in what came to be known as India's Titanic tragedy.