/Trump says medical check-up went ‘perfectly’ as questions over health persist

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (May 26) said his annual medical examination had gone “perfectly”, as questions around his health and age continue to draw attention ahead of his 80th birthday.

Trump underwent his third medical evaluation since returning to office last year at Walter Reed Military Hospital near Washington. The check-up comes amid increasing public scrutiny over visible bruising on his hands, swelling in his legs and moments during public appearances where he appeared fatigued or sleepy.

Sharing an update after the examination, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, "Everything checked out PERFECTLY," while returning to the White House.

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Concerns surrounding Trump’s health have resurfaced several times during his second term, with critics accusing the White House of not being fully transparent about his medical condition and the details of his examinations.

Last year, the White House disclosed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after doctors evaluated swelling in his legs. The condition, which is common among older adults, occurs when vein valves do not function properly, leading to blood pooling, swelling and discomfort.

The disclosure came after Trump was repeatedly seen in public with visibly swollen ankles.

Since resuming office in 2025, Trump has also frequently appeared with bruises on his right hand, often concealed with makeup during public appearances. He was also seen with a rash on his neck during one Oval Office event.

White House officials previously said the bruising was linked to aspirin use as part of a “standard” cardiovascular treatment routine.

Trump has also faced speculation over several incidents during White House meetings and public events where he appeared to briefly close his eyes. The president has repeatedly denied claims that he was falling asleep during official engagements.

Following a medical evaluation in October, Trump had said scans showed his cardiovascular health remained in strong condition.

At the time, his physician, US Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, said in a letter released by the White House that Trump’s cardiac age was estimated to be significantly younger than his actual age.

Debates around the age and fitness of American presidents have remained a major issue in US politics in recent years.