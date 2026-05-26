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Why 'UFO' is dead? The strategic reason government exclusively uses 'UAP' in new declassified files

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: May 26, 2026, 23:24 IST | Updated: May 26, 2026, 23:24 IST

A deep linguistic and bureaucratic analysis of why the government has completely abandoned the term ‘UFO’ in favor of ‘Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.’

The Death of the 'UFO'
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(Photograph: Pentagon)

The Death of the 'UFO'

Across all 64 files in the May 22 release, the acronym ‘UFO’ does not appear a single time in official military text. The government has strategically and permanently replaced it with ‘UAP’.

Redefining the Phenomenon
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(Photograph: Pentagon)

Redefining the Phenomenon

UAP initially stood for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, but was recently updated to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena. This subtle linguistic shift is critical to understanding how the military views the threat.

Encompassing the Oceans
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(Photograph: Pentagon)

Encompassing the Oceans

The shift from ‘Aerial’ to ‘Anomalous’ was specifically driven by the transmedium nature of these objects. As seen in the 2022 submarine video, these craft operate underwater, rendering the word ‘flying’ entirely inaccurate.

Shedding the Sci-Fi Stigma
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(Photograph: AI)

Shedding the Sci-Fi Stigma

The term UFO carries 70 years of pop-culture baggage, little green men, and tin-foil hat conspiracies. The bureaucratic shift to UAP is designed to force Congress and the public to treat the data with sober, scientific seriousness.

Including Space Anomalies
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(Photograph: AI)

Including Space Anomalies

The new nomenclature also covers sightings in the vacuum of space, such as those detailed in the newly released Apollo audio transcripts, ensuring the terminology applies seamlessly from the ocean floor to orbital vacuum.

Standardizing the Intelligence Community
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(Photograph: AI)

Standardizing the Intelligence Community

Enforcing the UAP acronym across the Navy, Air Force, and intelligence agencies ensures that database searches within classified networks don't miss cross-department reports due to varied terminology.

A Permanent Shift
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(Photograph: AI)

A Permanent Shift

The public may still use the term UFO, but as the PURSUE initiative continues to unseal documents, the history books will officially record this era as the age of the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.

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