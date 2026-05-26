LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Who owns the airspace? The jurisdictional nightmare hidden in the declassified UFO files

Who owns the airspace? The jurisdictional nightmare hidden in the declassified UFO files

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: May 26, 2026, 23:23 IST | Updated: May 26, 2026, 23:23 IST

Declassified UAP reports expose a complex jurisdictional nightmare between the military and the FAA when tracking anomalous objects across civilian airspace.

The Jurisdictional Nightmare
1 / 7
(Photograph: Pentagon)

The Jurisdictional Nightmare

When a UAP traveling at Mach 10 abruptly shifts from a restricted military testing range into a commercial flight corridor, who is legally in charge? The May 22 files expose a massive jurisdictional gray area.

The FAA vs. The Pentagon
2 / 7
(Photograph: Pentagon)

The FAA vs. The Pentagon

Historically, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) handles civilian safety, while the Pentagon handles defense. UAPs routinely blur these lines, forcing unprecedented and often chaotic real-time coordination.

Handing off Radar Tracks
3 / 7
(Photograph: Pentagon)

Handing off Radar Tracks

The declassified PDFs detail the bureaucratic hurdles of handing off radar tracks. Civilian air traffic control radar is designed to track transponders, while military radar tracks physical mass, complicating the data handoff.

The Lake Huron Confusion
4 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

The Lake Huron Confusion

During the 2023 Lake Huron intercept, the object drifted through commercial airspace, forcing the FAA to ground civilian flights so NORAD jets could engage, highlighting the complex operational overlap.

The Legal Vacuum
5 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

The Legal Vacuum

There is no clear legal framework for dealing with non-human or deeply classified adversary craft operating with impunity over American cities, leaving local authorities and federal agencies pointing fingers.

Creating Joint Task Forces
6 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Creating Joint Task Forces

To solve this, the PURSUE initiative has mandated the creation of joint civilian-military UAP task forces, embedding FAA liaisons directly inside Pentagon command centers to streamline communication.

Securing the Skies
7 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Securing the Skies

As the UAP database grows, the government realizes that securing the skies is no longer just a military issue; it requires a seamless integration of civilian aviation authority and national defense infrastructure.

Trending Photo

'Ending stigma': The new protocols for military pilots reporting UFO encounters
7

'Ending stigma': The new protocols for military pilots reporting UFO encounters

A global intelligence effort: How US is sharing the new UFO data with international allies
7

A global intelligence effort: How US is sharing the new UFO data with international allies

Why 'UFO' is dead? The strategic reason government exclusively uses 'UAP' in new declassified files
7

Why 'UFO' is dead? The strategic reason government exclusively uses 'UAP' in new declassified files

Who owns the airspace? The jurisdictional nightmare hidden in the declassified UFO files
7

Who owns the airspace? The jurisdictional nightmare hidden in the declassified UFO files

Electronic warfare or physical craft? How the military proves the May 22 UFOs are real
7

Electronic warfare or physical craft? How the military proves the May 22 UFOs are real