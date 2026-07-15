/US-Iran war: Iran launches 'Op Nasr 2' against US bases across Bahrain, Jordan & Kuwait

Iran says it has launched multiple waves of Operation Nasr 2, targeting U.S. military installations across Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait in retaliation for recent American strikes. The IRGC claims it struck logistics hubs, command centres, Patriot missile batteries and fighter jet hangars, while releasing satellite images it says show damage to the U.S. Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain. The U.S. has not independently confirmed Iran's claims, as President Donald Trump warns of even harsher strikes if tensions continue to escalate.