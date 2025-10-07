/Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor did not reconcile their relationship due to Priya Sachdev, claims late businessman's sister

Late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s personal life is now out in the open thanks to the family feud over his Rs 30,000 crore estate. His children from ex-wife Karisma Kapoor, his sister and mother have all accused his widow Priya Sachdev of forging the will and not providing an adequate share of his wealth. Amid all the legal drama over inheritance, Mandhira Kapur Smith, Sunjay’s sister, has made shocking claims that Priya Sachdev was the reason that Sunjay and Karisma never reconciled their marriage.

Mandhira spoke to entertainment journalist Vicky Lalwani and claimed that Sunjay was keen to reconcile with Karisma, but it was due to Priya Sachdev that the two parted ways.

Madhira Kapur makes shocking claims about Priya Sachdev

According to Madhira, Priya tried to interject herself in Sunjay’s life when he was particularly in a vulnerable space with Karisma. She said, "Yes, she used to message him constantly when he was with Lolo, and I know this for a fact. It's as simple as men are men. He was in a marriage, working on it, trying to fix it. He was not in the most stable place to say, 'Hey, I’m not interested.' "

Mandhira added, "As a woman, when someone has had a child and another child, and you’ve also just gotten divorced, you know how painful it is. Then how and why would you come and break another family? What kind of upbringing is this? What kind of woman is that?".

Madhira claimed that if Priya had not pursued Sunjay, he would have worked out his relationship with Karisma.

"There was a lot that happened that wasn't nice, but my father wanted them to work on it. Sanjay was going back and forth. They had a second kid — that doesn’t happen out of thin air. It happens when you’re working on a marriage.

Had he been left alone, it would have worked out", she said.

How Sunjay Kapur met Priya Sachdev

In an earlier interview on the YouTube channel Kin and Kindness, Priya had claimed that they were friends for a long time and married only after Sunjay divorced Karisma.

"We became friends, and our friendship eventually led to our marriage after his divorce from Karisma,” Priya had said. Sunjay and Priya shared a son. Priya also has a daughter with hotelier and her ex-husband, Vikram Chatwal.