/5 New web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and other OTT this week

Various genre web shows are coming on the OTT platforms to make the festive week for all the subscribers even more lively. From the suspenseful The Diplomat to the hilariously comedic The Neighborhood. Here is the compiled list of the web series that you can watch with your close ones and friends and are definitely must-watch.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 16, 2025
Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh.
Genre: Suspense/Thriller
The 3rd installment of the drama continues the story from the finale of the previous season, where the death of the former US president happens, which leads the way for Vice President Grace Penn to become the new President of the United States.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 14, 2025
Cast: Theeradej Wongpuapan, Vachirawich Wattanapakdeepaisan, Chulachak Chakrabongse, and Fatima Dechawaleekul.
Genre: Crime/Thriller
The drama revolves around the plot of two bank workers who embark on a mission to steal a fortune from a dead client's account. But the twist came when they both unknowingly provoked a group of ruthless criminals, who want the money back.
Where to watch: Hulu
Release Date: October 15, 2025
Cast: Jason Clarke, Patricia Arquette, J. Smith-Cameron, Johnny Berchtold, and Brittany Snow.
Genre: Suspense/Thriller
The show falls on the suspense that starts from the scandalous downfall of the strong Murdaugh family after the murder of their own son, Paul, and Maggie. The plot revolves around the connection in a web of corruption, fraud, and other mysterious deaths connected to the family.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: October 14, 2025
Cast: Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold, Hank Greenspan, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, and Beth Behrs.
Genre: Comedy
The finale of the show comes up with a portrayal of the new challenges faced by the Johnsons and the Butlers. In this season, Tina is exploring her new passion while Malcolm struggles with the demands of work and his family.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: October 17, 2025
Cast: Rose McIver, Rebecca Wisocky, Brandon Scott Jones, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Richie Moriarty
Genre: Comedy/Fantasy
The new season focuses on the fallout from Sam and Jay trying to free Jay from a deal with the ghost Elias Woodstone and the unfortunate love story of Thor, who struggled with his connection with Flower.