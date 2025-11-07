/Friday OTT Releases (November 7, 2025): Maharani S4 to Frankenstein- Watch 7 new movies and web series on Netflix, Prime, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more

Where to watch: ZEE5

It is a comedic family drama that features Mona Singh and Pankaj Kapur, which revolves around Ashwin Mehta, a retired naval officer who comes up with a sudden plan to bring his family close and strengthen the bond between each member of the family, while putting a condition that each member will get Rs 1 crore if they can stay away from all their gadgets for 6 months.