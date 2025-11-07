/Friday OTT Releases (November 7, 2025): Maharani S4 to Frankenstein- Watch 7 new movies and web series on Netflix, Prime, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more

From Maharani Season 4 to Frankenstein, this Friday's OTT releases offer an array of entertaining content, featuring everything from fresh dramas to thrilling mysteries. Check the list and get your upcoming weekend all sorted.
The first Friday of this month is here. All the OTT platforms are filled with a variety of lineups that are according to everyone's mood, from edge-of-your-seat thrillers to some serious mystery stories. Surely the day is packed with movies and web shows that will make your upcoming weekend completely sorted. Without further ado, let’s dive into the list.
Where to watch: Netflix
The horrific sci-fi movie directed by Guillermo del Toro, based on Mary Shelley's 1818 novel Frankenstein, which focuses on the brilliant but self-centred scientist who brings out a monstrous yet villainous creature into real life during an experiment, which turns the whole plot of the story and twists it into a tragedy.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The drama is set up in Season 2, which focuses on the two characters named Ruby and James, who are a couple and struggling with some complicated situations. The relationship was shattered by their family tragedy, which brought distance between James and Ruby. Despite family struggles and disapproval, James never lost hope and tried to win Ruby back into his life.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
Season 4 features the female lead, Huma Qureshi, as Rani Bharti, in a drama that focuses on a new political battle. The story continues with her journey from being a housewife to now opposing a political party while continuing her fight for power in the state politics.
Where to watch: Netflix
Starring Manav Kaul, who leads an investigation of child kidnappings in the movie. The story continues by uncovering some deep and dark secrets as supernatural events threaten his family and the peaceful village named Baramulla.
Where to watch: ZEE5
It is a comedic family drama that features Mona Singh and Pankaj Kapur, which revolves around Ashwin Mehta, a retired naval officer who comes up with a sudden plan to bring his family close and strengthen the bond between each member of the family, while putting a condition that each member will get Rs 1 crore if they can stay away from all their gadgets for 6 months.
Where to watch: Netflix
The story centres on two women named Eun Soo and Hee Soo, who plan to kill Hee Soo's rude husband. In continuation of this, as they get deeper into their plan, lies, guilt, and paranoia start to build. The plot twist is when a stranger learns about their secret and threatens them.
Where to watch: Netflix
The movie storyline highlights an ambitious hotelier and her reluctant daughter, who take a trip to Málaga, where they have found her all-time favourite mango orchard, and go insane because it is the one thing they have craved for so long.