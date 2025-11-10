/Sunny Deol and son Karan rush to hospital to meet Dharmendra, watch

Actor Sunny Deol, along with his son, Karan Deol, rushed to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Monday evening as veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted earlier in the day. Deol paid a visit to his ailing father along with his son. The father-son duo were clicked by the media as they arrived to meet the veteran actor.

Sunny Deol and Karan Deol visit Dharmendra in hospital

A video shared by news agency ANI shows Sunny, accompanied by his son, Karan Deol, arriving at Breach Candy Hospital.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The actor was seen sitting in the front seat and covered his face with his hand to avoid getting clicked by the paps. Karan was seated in the back and appeared occupied with his phone.

Dharmendra’s actress wife, Hema Malini, was also spotted arriving at the hospital to be with him.

Hema Malini shared an update about Dharmendra's health and stated that the actor was under observation. She also requested for privacy.

“I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji, who is in the hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored, and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery.”

Dharmendra admitted to hospital

The veteran actor was admitted to the hospital on Monday. While the reason for his admission has not been revealed, Sunny issued a statement requesting privacy. “Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. We request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, a statement from his team assured that the actor was responding to the treatment. “He’s under observation, but there’s nothing to worry about,” assured his team.

Last week, Dharmendra’s visit to the hospital had sparked concern about his health. The team had later clarified that the actor had been admitted for a routine check-up. A day later, his wife, actress-politician Hema Malini, was asked about the actor’s health by the paps as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actress gestured ‘Okay’, putting concerns to rest.

Dharmendra’s upcoming film