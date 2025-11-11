Veteran Bollywood legend and former MP Dharmendra's health is sparking concern across the country. He has recently been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to breathing issues. While the fans pray for his recovery, let's take a look at his film journey.

Widely known as Bollywood's He-Man, he has been one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic stars for decades. However, very few people know that his acting journey did not begin on a film set, but by winning the Filmfare New Talent Hunt.

Dharmendra won a talent contest

It was 1958 when the 23-year-old Dharam Singh Deol travelled from Punjab to Mumbai (Bombay) with big dreams of becoming an actor.

He took part in Filmfare magazine’s first-ever nationally organised talent competition and even won. The victory promised him a film debut, but the project never even began. A few years ago, the actor posted a rare black-and-white photograph from the contest on social media, which was given to him by Anwar, grandson of photographer Jaan Mohammed, the man behind the camera during this precious click.

While sharing the photo with the fans, Dharmendra wrote, “A photo, which was still with Anwar… grandson of Jaan Mohammed, who clicked my photos for Filmfare talent contest… Today Anwar came to meet me and showed this left out photo… I grabbed it to show this to you all.”

Debut went unnoticed, but couldn't break Dharmendra

Though the promised debut film never happened, he caught the attention of director Arjun Hingorani, who gave him a break in 1960 Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. However, the film did not work commercially, but Dharmendra didn’t give up.

His first commercial success was Shola Aur Shabnam (1961), followed by Anpadh (1962) and Bimal Roy’s Bandini (1963), which was a National Award-winning film. Talking about the turning point in his life, it was Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964) alongside Rajendra Kumar and Saira Banu that gave him his first Filmfare nomination.

Dharmendra was loved in Haqeeqat (1964), and Kar Chale Hum Fida. Then the coming witnessed classics like Kaajal (1965), Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Satyakam (1969), Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971), Raja Jani (1972), and Jugnu (1973), and he never looked back.

Dharmendra's legacy in Sholey

It was Sholey in 1975 that gave him the title of He-Man of Bollywood. With his loveable, mischievous, yet rugged charm as Veeru, Dharmendra made the role immortal in cinema history. While there were other superstars in that era, such as Shammi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, and Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's charisma, dialogue delivery, and effortless screen romance made him one of the most bankable stars of the 70s and 80s.

An evergreen star

Dharmendra has acted in over 300 films and has impressed fans in all kinds of roles, from romance to action thrillers. Besides launching his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol under Vijayta Films, it is said that Dharmendra also supported Amitabh Bachchan early in his career.