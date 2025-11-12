/Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha legal dispute: Why did Thyagaraja Bhagavathar's grandson drag the makers to court?

The highly anticipated film Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan and scheduled to release on November 14, has landed in legal trouble. Reportedly, B. Thiagarajan, grandson of legendary actor-singer M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, has filed a petition at a Chennai civil court seeking to halt the theatrical and digital release of the film, alleging that it portrays the Tamil cinema icon in a defamatory manner.

What's the controversy

As per a report by Live Law, he claims that the film portrays his grandfather as “a man of loose morals” who suffered with poverty and blindness toward the end of his life, which was not just factually incorrect, but a “deliberate distortion” for sensationalising the story.

He stated that the first superstar of Tamil cinema, Bhagavathar, was known for his devotion, charity, and respected lifestyle, even when his career saw a fallout after the CN Lakshmikanthan murder case of the 1940s.

Reportedly, Thiagarajan argued that the filmmakers are bound to take permission from the legal heirs of real historical figures before showcasing their lives on screen, which he alleges the makers of Kaantha did not do.

It is said that he has requested the court to issue a permanent injunction on the film, preventing it from being screened, streamed, distributed, or published in any format. The report further added that the Chennai court has issued notices to the producers, including Dulquer Salmaan, and they are asked to respond by November 18.

Are the characters fictional?

Though the makers have not issued a public statement yet, during promotions, Dulquer Salmaan clarified that the film is not a biopic, but a fictional period drama. He reportedly further added that the story has drawn inspiration from the era and industry legends; however, the characters are fictional.

About the film

Combining rivalry, violence, pride, and legacy, Kaantha is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and co-produced by Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan. The film is set in 1950s Madras and showcases the life of TK Mahadevan, a celebrated actor known as Nadippu Chakravarthi, played by Dulquer. Kaantha also features Samuthirakani, portraying a filmmaker who has a creative ego clash with Mahadevan. Rana Daggubati and Bhagyashri Borse are also in the key roles.