/Yes Boss, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani: Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla’s best romantic films to watch on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT platforms

Where to watch: YouTube

This rom com revolves around two characters named Rahul and Seema, played by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

The story revolves around Rahul's boss, Siddharth, a womaniser, who pressures Rahul to help him win Seema. But Rahul ends up falling in love with Seema, leaving him torn between his career aspirations and his love.