/Yes Boss, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani: Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla’s best romantic films to watch on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla make one of the most beautiful on-screen pairs, defining their era as an immensely romantic one. Both celebrities have appeared in several films together, which is why we have curated some of their movies that you shouldn't miss.
From Yes Boss to Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan have done numerous films together, but it's their romantic films that have captured the most love from the audience. Both stars showcase their on-screen chemistry with a blend of youthful spark, playful banter, and genuine warmth, making them Bollywood's most iconic duos. Let's now check their most extreme romantic films.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
It is a love story between Renu and Raju, where Renu helps Raju to acquire a job at her company. As they work together, they gradually fall in love. However, things take a dramatic turn when Raju's success goes to his head, and he becomes arrogant, affecting their relationship.
Where to watch: YouTube
This rom com revolves around two characters named Rahul and Seema, played by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.
The story revolves around Rahul's boss, Siddharth, a womaniser, who pressures Rahul to help him win Seema. But Rahul ends up falling in love with Seema, leaving him torn between his career aspirations and his love.
Where to watch: Netflix
A romantic and musical movie that focuses on Ajay Bakshi and Ria Banerji, two enemy TV reporters, who will stop at nothing to outdo each other. But when they learn about a man seeking justice for his daughter, who's been sexually assaulted by a politician, they put aside their rivalry and join forces to support him.
Where to watch: Netflix
The movie centres on Ram Jaane, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who is an orphan and becomes a criminal as he grows up. His social worker friend tries to reform him, but Ram is more eager to win back his childhood love, Bela, played by Juhi Chawla, than to turn over a new leaf.
----- Special Mention ----
Where to watch: Netflix
The movie is not a romantic one, but it broke all the records upon its release as it is one of the blockbuster hits of both the celebrity. Featuring Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, the film revolves around Rahul(Khan), who is obsessed with Kiran (Chawla) and stalks her constantly. However, Rahul goes insane when she gets engaged to Sunil (Deol), who is a navy officer.