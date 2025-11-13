/Dharmendra leaked video: Breach Candy Hospital staff arrested for secretly filming the actor and his family

A staff member of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai has been arrested for secretly recording a very private moment of actor Dharmendra and his family inside the intensive care unit (ICU). The video footage surfaced online earlier in the day today and went viral instantly.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the employee responsible for filming the video inside the ICU was identified and taken into custody, the police confirmed.

Dharmendra’s video shared without authorisation

According to sources, the video of Dharmendra and the Deol family was shared by a hospital staff member who was present inside the ICU when the family was having a private and emotional moment. Sources said the person had shared the footage online without authorisation, breaching patient confidentiality and privacy protocols. Further details regarding the investigation are awaited.

Dharmendra’s video leaked online

The footage, which surfaced online earlier today, showed an emotional moment involving members of the Deol family as the 89-year-old actor was under medical care. The veteran actor spent several days in the hospital as his health deteriorated. He was discharged on November 12 and his treatment is now continuing at home.

The leaked video showed Dharmendra lying on a hospital bed, while his children, including sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol and grandsons Karan and Rajveer stood around his bed.

Dharmendra’s first wife, Prakash Kaur, was seen seated near the actor and the Deol family appeared visibly emotional.

False rumours around Dharmendra’s death

During his stay, false rumours about his death circulated widely, prompting his wife, actor Hema Malini, and daughter Esha Deol to issue public statements on November 11, slamming media for spreading false news.

After his discharge on Tuesday, the Deol family issued an official statement requesting privacy and thanking well-wishers for their support. The statement read, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol appeared visibly angry on Wednesday morning, hours after the video from the ICU leaked online.

As photographers gathered outside the family residence, Sunny stepped out and clearly looked upset at the crowding. Folding his hands, he told the paparazzi, “Aap logon ko sharam aani chahiye, aapke ghar mein ma-baap hai. Aapke bachche hain, sharam nahi aati? (Don’t you have mothers and fathers at home? Constantly sharing the videos. Don’t you guys have shame?)”