/Chadwick Boseman to receive a posthumous star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Late actor Chadwick Boseman will be receiving a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Boseman will be honoured at a ceremony on November 20. The Black Panther star, who died of colon cancer back in 2020, left an enduring impact worldwide by palying memorable roles on the big screen.

Chadwick Boseman’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Chadwick Boseman won hearts with his portrayal of notable figures in Black American history. The posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star will honour the late star’s contribution to cinema.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is deeply honoured to celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s extraordinary legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez in a statement.

She added that Boseman’s performances “continue to inspire generations around the world”.

Chadwick Boseman’s Hollywood journey

Chadwick Boseman was one of the most prominent Black American faces in Hollywood. He made his debut in the 2008 movie The Express: The Ernie Davis Story but gained fame after playing Jackie Robinson, the first Black player in modern Major League Baseball (MLB) history, in the film 42. The film earned him critical acclaim.

His portrayals of James Brown in Get On Up (2014) and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall (2017) also earned him praise and commercial success. His portrayal of the superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe earned him global fame.

Speaking of his career as a movie star, Boseman said: “I said yes to certain projects that weren’t for me. It was somebody else’s vision and somebody else’s dream.”

“I was probably more interested in writing and maybe directing,” he added.

