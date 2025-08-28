/Chadwick Boseman’s 5th death anniversary: Remembering his iconic movies

Today marks the fifth death anniversary of actor Chadwick Boseman. Throughout his career, Boseman delivered some truly memorable performances, from his iconic role as Black Panther to his intense performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, leaving a lasting legacy.
Chadwick Boseman left an everlasting legacy. From trailblazing icons to larger-than-life heroes, his performances continue to impress and inspire even five years after his passing. On his death anniversary, here are some of his most memorable films that honour his legacy.
Boseman played the role of Jackie Robinson, the first African-American to break baseball’s colour barrier. His nuanced performance captured both the challenges Robinson faced on and off the field, making this biopic an inspiring tale of resilience.
Taking on the role of the iconic musician James Brown, Boseman dazzled with his electrifying energy and swagger. His transformation into the Godfather of Soul was remarkable, balancing his stage persona with his struggles behind the scenes.
He played a young Thurgood Marshall, who became the first African-American Supreme Court Justice. Boseman embodied his sharp wit, passion, and determination in this courtroom drama. It is one of his most compelling performances.
Boseman’s iconic portrayal of King T’Challa turned Black Panther into a cultural milestone. He delivered a performance that was both regal and deeply human, symbolising the strength and charm of the iconic superhero.
In Spike Lee’s war drama, Boseman played Stormin’ Norman, a fallen squad leader whose ideals and sacrifice haunted his fellow soldiers long after the war. Though his screen time was limited, his performance was a show stealer.
In his final screen role, Boseman gave a tour de force performance as Levee, an ambitious trumpet player chasing his dreams. His intensity and vulnerability earned him acclaim and a posthumous Academy Award nomination.